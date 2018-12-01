Fire engulfs Newton home

A home on Third Avenue in Newton was gutted by a fire this afternoon.

Firefighters from Newton, Decatur and Hickory responded to the blaze, which consumed the interior of a brick home that had a chimney.

There were no apparent injuries from the fire as of this afternoon. The cause is under investigation.

According to witnesses on the scene, a family had been renting the home for about a month.

Check www.newtoncountyappeal.com early next week and the Jan. 17 edition of The Newton County Appeal for more this developing story.