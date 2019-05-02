Fire at Union Middle School prompts evacuation

By THOMAS HOWARD,
  1446 reads
Tue, 02/05/2019 - 10:35am

Students at Union Middle School have been evacuated after a small fire in the computer lab ignited shortly after 10 a.m. this morning.

Union Fire Chief Dale Yates said one of the computers heated up and ignited the paper blinds covering the computer lab windows. The fire, he said, was small and quickly contained.

“They had it out by the time we got here,” he said. “They put it out with a fire extinguisher.”

Superintendent Tyler Hansford said no one was hurt during the fire and school administrators would release a full statement shortly.

