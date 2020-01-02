Gov. Bryant appoints Burns Eighth Circuit Court District Judge

JACKSON — Gov. Phil Bryant announced Monday he appointed Brian K. Burns as the Eighth Circuit Court District Judge. He replaces Judge Christopher A. Collins, who is leaving public service after serving 21 consecutive years as a judge. Burns' appointment is effective January 2 and will end Dec. 31. 2020. There will be a special election in November 2020 to fill the unexpired term through 2022.

Brian K. Burns, 39, is a lifelong resident of the Eighth Circuit Court District. He is the younger son of Bob and Beth Burns, both retired from the U.S. Motor Co. and the Neshoba General

Hospital, respectively.

After receiving a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy front Mississippi State University, He went on to receive his Master of Science, with an emphasis on invasive species. In 2008, he was accepted into the Mississippi College School of Law where he graduated in 2011 with honors.

"Brian’s experience in the District Attorney's Office will serve the people of the Eighth District well,” Gov. Bryant said. "I am pleased that he will continue to serve the people with his acceptance or this appointment, "

"l am both humbled and honored to accept Governor Bryant's appointment as Circuit Court Judge in the Eighth Judicial District. I will work tirelessly to promote judicial efficiency and maintain both fairness and accessibility for all citizens of Newton, Leake, Scott and Neshoba Counties,” Burns said.

Brian is currently the assistant district attorney in the Eighth Circuit Court District. He resides with his wife Robyn Watts Burns in Union. They attend First Baptist Church of Union.

Burns will be sworn in 10 a.m. Friday at the Newton County Courthouse, with a reception following the program. All residents are invited to attend.