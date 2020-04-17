Governor extends shelter-in-place by 7 days

JACKSON — Governor Tate Reeves announced Friday he is extending the statewide shelter-in-place by 7 days, while providing some ability for “non-essential” businesses to safely make sales. The new executive order extends the expiration date of his previous order to Monday, April 27.

“I wanted to come here today and announce that we can all ease up and re-open, but we can’t. We can’t stay in this position for much longer. But we are still in the eye of the storm. I made a vow to protect the people of Mississippi. I have to do what the best information and wisdom I have tells me. Right now, it tells me I have to ask you to stay vigilant for one more week," Reeves said.

Reeves also announced two changes to the previous executive order to help Mississippians cope mentally and financially.

First, Reeves said he had been advised by state and local officials that they can safely enforce social distancing rules on Mississippi’s lakes and beaches. This executive order allows them to re-open for individual fishing and relaxing.

“It’s a small thing, but I hope it helps even a bit for people who need to safely get out in the sun for their own sanity. We need to do anything we can to help address the growing depression, isolation, and other mental health issues. That matters," he said.

Second, Reeves announced that “non-essential” businesses could start making curbside, delivery, or drive-thru sales.

“Clothing stores, florists, or athletic goods can do safe sales. If a salon or other business wants to safely sell their excess supplies to stay afloat, they can do that. Call ahead or order online, then safely pick it up. I wish I could open it all back up for everyone. I can’t do it without harming even more people. But we believe that we can safely do this," he said.

Reeves urged Mississippians to continue to practice social distancing and do their part to slow the spread of coronavirus as state officials work toward the goal of reopening the state.

“Please stay strong. Stay smart. Stay home. Use common sense—that’s the single best thing you can do. If you are part of a vulnerable population, please stay home—please,” he said. “This is the time to be the most vigilant. I’m asking all Mississippi: Stay in the fight for a little while longer, and we will come through this together.”