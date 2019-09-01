Marshals arrest kidnapping suspect

A wanted fugitive from the Newton Police Department was arrested by the United States Marshal Service around 6 a.m. today in Newton. Jermaine Pervis Word was wanted for kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault of his girlfriend last year.

Newton Police Chief Harvey Curry said NPD had been looking for Word for several months but were unable to locate him. He said they reached out to the U.S. Marshals about three weeks ago to assist in the search.

“We have contacted the marshal service to use them in the past, and they have assisted us in apprehending violent criminals,” Curry said. “We thank them for that.”

Curry said Word was booked into Newton County. His bond has not been set. The investigation remains open, and anyone with information is asked to call the Newton Police Department at 601-683-2041.

