Newton County FSA office shuttered

The USDA Farm Service Agency Newton County Office located in Decatur will be officially shuttered as of Oct. 1. Shuttering means there will be no regular office hours at the shuttered location. Active records for producers and farm programs will be transferred to the Lauderdale servicing office in Meridian. The Lauderdale County FSA Office is located at 1030-A Hwy 19 S, Meridian, MS 39301 and the phone number is 601-483-4100, Extension 2. The transfer of records will not affect the administrative county for Newton County producers or farms.

For Newton County farmers who have a direct or guaranteed loan with FSA, their loan file will remain in the Neshoba County FSA Office located at 511 Eastlawn Dr, Philadelphia, MS 39350. And, they should mail payments directly to the Philadelphia office or deliver them in person to the Meridian FSA Office.

Operators/owners on farms that are transferred to a servicing County Office because of shuttering may request a different servicing County Office, which may necessitate a change in administrative county. Please contact the Lauderdale County FSA Office at 601-483-4100, Extension 2, within 30 calendar days of this notification to request a different servicing County Office that will be more convenient. Any change in administrative county will apply for all programs for the 2020 crop year and subsequent crop years.

This change does not impact the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) or the local Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) clients or their files. Those files will remain with the NRCS field staff servicing those files.

Newton County farm and producer records will continue to be serviced from the Lauderdale County Office beginning Oct. 1, 2019, if no action is taken by operators/owners to transfer their records to another office.