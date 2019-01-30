Newton trustees release superintendent evaluation

After delaying the Superintendent Evaluation for Nola Bryant in its January 14 meeting, Newton Municipal School District’s Board of Trustees presented a completed evaluation in a special called meeting this evening.

Mississippi Department of Education requires school boards complete an annual evaluation of their superintendent’s performance. The process, while usually a formality, allows trustees to address concerns or issues they may have with the day-to-day operation of their school district.

Presenting a written copy of the board’s evaluation to Bryant, Board President Lavera Chapman noted the evaluation was positive, but there were some performance areas that were not satisfactory.

“Overall, the evaluation is satisfactory, and we are meeting most performance standards and indicators,” She said.

Bryant acknowledged she had received a copy of the evaluation by signing the written form at the board meeting.

See next week’s edition of The Newton County Appeal for the full story.