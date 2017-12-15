Peavey Electronics donates former factory to Newton County School District

The students and teachers of the Newton County School District were honored by the Mississippi Department of Education for its “A” rating on Friday afternoon, and the students got a surprise announcement.

Hartley Peavey, founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics Corporation, and his wife, Mary, were at the event to announce that the company was donating the company’s former manufacturing facility, located next to the Newton County Middle High School campus, to the school district to use to expand its educational programs.

The company worked with state and local officials lead by Senate President Pro Tempore Terry C. Burton of Newton to complete the donation. The facility will be renamed as the Peavey Annex.

Peavey said that he hopes his donation will benefit students like himself to dare to dream big.

“My public education in Mississippi opened opportunities for me to explore my interest in electronics and woodworking,” said Peavey. “Those skills were crucial for building the amplifiers and sound systems that put my company on the map 52 years ago and led to creating thousands of jobs here in Mississippi.”

The 125,000-square-foot facility and 38 acres of land includes lighted parking and is valued at more than $3 million. The school board had long discussed the possibility of purchasing the property but learned of the possibility of the company donating it around five months ago.

“I am grateful to the Peaveys for being willing to make this generous donation,” Burton said. “I’ve spoken with Hartley and Mary about this effort for a while now and appreciate their decision. Mississippi is a better place because of generous corporate citizens like the Peaveys, and the students of Newton County schools will benefit for many years in the future.”

Mark Savell, president of the NCSD School Board, said the plans for the building are preliminary and no timetable for renovating the building has been set.

Peavey Electronics is based in Meridian. The manufacturing facility in Decatur closed several years ago and has sat vacant since then.

Peavey manufactures its lauded HP 2 Series electric guitars and composite acoustics carbon-fiber musical instruments in Meridian and exports thousands of products to more than 130 countries around the world.