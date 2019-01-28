School Closings for Tuesday, Jan. 29

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Mon, 01/28/2019 - 5:05pm

Students will get a chance to sleep in Tuesday as schools close due to the potential winter weather. While school officials continue to monitor conditions, we will continue to update this list with the latest decisions.

School Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 29

  • Union Public School District
  • Newton County Public School District
  • East Central Community College
  • Neshoba County School District
  • Scott County School District

Delayed Start

  • Newton Municipal School District will start at 10 a.m. with buses running and faculty reporting at that time.

