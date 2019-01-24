Sen. Burton suffers stroke

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Thu, 01/24/2019 - 3:10pm

Sen. Terry C. Burton has had a stroke and is undergoing medical care, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves’s office announced today.

Burton, who resigned his position as Senate Pro Tem earlier this month, has served in the Senate since 1992 as the representative for District 31, which includes Newton, Scott and Lauderdale counties.

According to Reeves’s office, Burton’s family has asked for privacy for the time being.

“Please join me and Elee in praying for Senator Burton and his family,” Reeves said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

