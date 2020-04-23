Southern Pine reports 11,400 outages following Wednesday night storms

Southern Pine reports 11,400 outages following Wednesday night stormsBy FROM STAFF REPORTS,
- 160 reads
Southern Pine Electric Coop reports there are currently over 11,400 members without power as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Crews are actively working on restoration efforts and Southern Pine again asks for your patience as they work through the repairs.
A breakdown of counties affected is below:
Copiah County - 3794
Covington County - 1844
Jasper County - 133
Jeff Davis County - 1197
Lawrence County - 592
Lincoln County - 15
Newton County - 39
Rankin County - 1034
Scott County - 15
Simpson County - 2481
Smith County - 310
The coop asks residents help crews safely and quickly restore power by following these safety guidelines:
- Do not stack debris on downed power lines.
- Use extreme care when passing crews and slow your speed. Pull over as far as you safely can.
- Stay away from our crews by maintaining all social distancing guidelines.
- Do not go near downed power lines.
If you need additional information, please visit the Southern Pine Electric Facebook page, southernpine.coop or email info@southernpine.coop.