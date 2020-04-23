Southern Pine reports 11,400 outages following Wednesday night storms

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 160 reads
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 8:49am

Southern Pine Electric Coop reports there are currently over 11,400 members without power as of 8 a.m. Thursday.  Crews are actively working on restoration efforts and Southern Pine again asks for your patience as they work through the repairs.

A breakdown of counties affected is below:

Copiah County - 3794

Covington County - 1844

Jasper County - 133

Jeff Davis County - 1197

Lawrence County - 592

Lincoln County - 15

Newton County - 39

Rankin County - 1034

Scott County - 15

Simpson County - 2481

Smith County - 310

The coop asks residents help crews safely and quickly restore power by following these safety guidelines:

- Do not stack debris on downed power lines.

- Use extreme care when passing crews and slow your speed.  Pull over as far as you safely can.

- Stay away from our crews by maintaining all social distancing guidelines.

- Do not go near downed power lines.

If you need additional information, please visit the Southern Pine Electric Facebook page, southernpine.coop or email info@southernpine.coop.

Obituaries

Burma Fay Boler Driskell
A private graveside service for Mrs. Burma Fay Boler Driskell was held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at... READ MORE
Ruth G. Walker
William “Bill” P. Stamper
Annie Lois Carey
Annie Ruth Johnson
Wanda Trotter

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.