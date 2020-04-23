Southern Pine reports 11,400 outages following Wednesday night storms

Southern Pine Electric Coop reports there are currently over 11,400 members without power as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Crews are actively working on restoration efforts and Southern Pine again asks for your patience as they work through the repairs.

A breakdown of counties affected is below:

Copiah County - 3794

Covington County - 1844

Jasper County - 133

Jeff Davis County - 1197

Lawrence County - 592

Lincoln County - 15

Newton County - 39

Rankin County - 1034

Scott County - 15

Simpson County - 2481

Smith County - 310

The coop asks residents help crews safely and quickly restore power by following these safety guidelines:

- Do not stack debris on downed power lines.

- Use extreme care when passing crews and slow your speed. Pull over as far as you safely can.

- Stay away from our crews by maintaining all social distancing guidelines.

- Do not go near downed power lines.

If you need additional information, please visit the Southern Pine Electric Facebook page, southernpine.coop or email info@southernpine.coop.