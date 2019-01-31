Town of Decatur under boil water notice

The Town of Decatur is under a boil water notice until further notice after a water line was cut Thursday morning.

Water was restored to the town this morning, but the town will be under a precautionary boil water notice.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, individual water systems issue precautionary boil-water alerts when water pressure is lost. Water systems are responsible for notifying their customers directly using whatever means necessary when such a self-imposed boil-water alert is issued.

The following statement was issued by ECCC this morning:

ECCC was informed this morning that a water main on 10th Street in Decatur was ruptured. Due to this water main rupture, water was out on campus and all over the Town of Decatur while repairs are being made.

College officials are maintaining close contact with town personnel and receiving updates every 30 minutes.

Once water is restored to campus, there will be a Boil Water Notice for the next several days. Therefore, water must be boiled before drinking or cooking purposes. Water is safe for showers as long as not swallowed. You should brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

The college will have bottled drinking water available beginning today at various locations on campus, including dormitories.

Cafeteria hours of operation will remain unchanged at this time.

The Boil Water Notice should end no later than Wednesday, Feb. 6, but hopefully before that time.