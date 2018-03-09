Tropical Storm Gordon could bring rain, winds to area

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Mon, 09/03/2018 - 12:28pm

Updated: 4:40 p.m.

Residents in Newton County might want to keep their umbrellas handy as Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to make landfall overnight Tuesday evening.

Thomas Winesett, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson said Gordon will hit the Mississippi Coast as a hurricane around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“Right now, the current forecast has Gordon making landfall as a strong tropical storm,” he said. “It will hit the central Mississippi coast and track northwest.”

Gordon is expected to bring heavy winds and rain to Mississippi. However, Winesett said Newton County probably won’t see too much severe weather. Winds will stay relatively low, around 20-25 miles per hour, and rain will be mild.

“The strongest winds should stay to your south, around Hattiesburg,” he said. “In terms of rainfall, we’re looking at 1-2 inches.”

Although the storm is still just off the coast of the western Florida peninsula at 5 p.m. Monday and could change track before Tuesday, Winesett said barring any unforeseen changes, Newton County shouldn’t have much to worry about from Gordon.

“Overall for Newton County, a little breezy and some much-needed rain,” he said.

