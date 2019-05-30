US Senator Thad Cochran passes away

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 1734 reads
Thu, 05/30/2019 - 9:49am

OXFORD – U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.), who represented Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning in Oxford.  Services are pending.

Cochran, a Navy veteran who eventually served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, resigned from the Senate in April 2018 due to health concerns.

Cochran’s family extends its gratitude for the support shown to the Senator by Mississippians over the years.

Sports

ECCC announces 2019 football schedule

For the first time since the 2016 season, the East Central Community College football team will... READ MORE

Obituaries

Rebecca D. Flowers

Funeral Services for Rebecca D. Flowers were held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at St. John.

Weddings

Tingle, Coleman to wed March 16

Ms. Katrina Tingle announces the engagement of her daughter Asia Tingle to Lakendrick Coleman,... READ MORE

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.