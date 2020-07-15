Shoppers heading to Walmart next week will need to cover their faces after the company’s corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, announced Wednesday it would being requiring masks in all Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

“Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20,” the company said in Wednesday’s announcement. “This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

Newton County is not currently under a mask order; however the Safer Return executive order signed by Gov. Tate Reeves limiting retail businesses to 50 percent capacity remains in effect until 8 a.m. Monday.

Walmart Inc. said it would be creating the role of Health Ambassadors, who will be stationed near the entrances to Walmart and Sam’s club stores. The Health Ambassadors would receive special training to help customers follow the mask guidelines.

“Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers,” the company said. “The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.”

While the company noted there are differing views on mask requirements, it said it was doing its best to follow CDC guidelines and protect customers and employees.

“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”