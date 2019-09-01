Newton man turns himself into police

Newton man turns himself into policeBy BRENT MAZE,
Wed, 01/09/2019 - 9:03am
A man accused of shooting three individuals during a dice game on Thursday, Dec. 27, turned himself into police last week.
