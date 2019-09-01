Newton man turns himself into police

By BRENT MAZE,
Wed, 01/09/2019 - 9:03am

 

A man accused of shooting three individuals during a dice game on Thursday, Dec. 27, turned himself into police last week.

 
 
Obituaries

James Cater

James Cater, 79, of Saucier, died Jan. 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.  He was born... READ MORE

Jimmie Buntyn
Jimmy Rushing
Wilmer Lawrence Munn
Jean Bankston Hamil
Martha Belenchia

