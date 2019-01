A wanted fugitive from the Newton Police Department was arrested by the United States Marshal Service around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Newton. Jermaine Pervis Word was wanted for kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault of his girlfriend last year.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE