Aldermen seize opportunity for Woodlawn

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 9:41am

Resident of Woodlawn Circle could be seeing paving trucks on their street as soon as Friday.

 

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription.
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, LOGIN HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.

Sports

ELITE 11: Taking on his role as leader

One of Bobby Bass’ big questions going into last season was the quarterback position.

Obituaries

Memorial Service for Kevin Frink

A memorial/celebration of life service will be held for Kevin Harold Frink, son of Harold and... READ MORE

Weddings

Collins and Curren to wed

Kathrine JoAnne Collins and Seth Thomas Curren are to be married Saturday, August 3rd at 2:00 o... READ MORE

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.