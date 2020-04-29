Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Calhoun, Copiah, Newton, Hinds, Leflore, Leake and Pike counties

Jackson – Residents of Calhoun, Copiah and Newton counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

These sites join others that were scheduled for this week, previously announced in Madison, Hinds, Leflore, Walthall, Clay, Lee, Leake and Pike counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. The Mississippi State Department of Health has expanded its guidelines and is now recommending testing for anyone with a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Healthtelehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Healthapp. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Friday, May 1:

Calhoun County: Calhoun County Extension Office, 235 S. Murphree St., Pittsboro

Copiah County: Multipurpose Building, 2040 W. Gallman Road, Hazlehurst

The newest testing site for Saturday, May 2:

Newton County: Clarke Venable Baptist Church, 362 W. Broad St., Decatur

Previously announced testing sites for Thursday, April 30: