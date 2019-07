Editor’s Note: The Newton County Appeal is taking an in depth look at the races during the 2019 Primary Election on Aug. 6. The following responses were provided by the candidates via a political questionnaire. They have been edited for grammar and spelling, but no language has been changed.

