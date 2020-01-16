ECCC announces 2019 fall semester honor roll

Students named to the 2019 fall semester honor roll, which includes those full-time students selected to the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honorable Mention List, have been announced at East Central Community College in Decatur.

President’s List

Those named to the President’s List, full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average, include the following:

CHUNKY: Dakota Brown and Rebekah Smith

COLLINSVILLE: Jasmin Brooks, Shelby Hoskins, Charley Mowdy, Brian Pace, David Phillips, Alison Watson, and Maggie Wooldridge

CONEHATTA: Landree Amis, Marianna Collins, and Katlyn Jackson

DECATUR: Dylan Barnett, Victoria Clark, Brianna Dailey, Dalton Fayette, Charles Glover, Delaney Haralson, Peyton Reeves, Makenzie Smith, Amanda Tero, Alison Walker, Brandon Williams, and Autumn Willis

ENTERPRISE: Kristi Davis

HICKORY: Connor Boggan, Karlye Tolbird, and Carley Watkins

LAKE: Marla Graham

LAWRENCE: Joseph Richardson

LITTLE ROCK: Luke Alexander and Stephen Walters

NEWTON: Jamesa Bias, Nakita Johnson, Jada McBride, Riley Oubre, Brandon Temple, and Jordan Wall

SEBASTOPOL: Madison Leach and Nina Miles

UNION: Ragan Barrett, Parker Breland, Megan Butts, Makayla Creel, Jackson Hamm, Zachery Malone, Jasmine McDonald, Ansley Rigby, Christopher Strickland, and Emily Williams

WALNUT GROVE: Bethany Davidson and Emalee Rushing

Dean’s List

The Dean’s List includes the following full-time students who achieved a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.

CHUNKY: Kiera Morgan and Christopher Mulford

COLLINSVILLE: Jada Autman, Summer Ethridge, Parker Hoskins, Kennedy Mayatt, Baylee Robinson, Laila Sisson, and Hailey Williams

CONEHATTA: Sara Evans, Sydnie Ferris, Jamion Johnson, and Destiny McKee

DECATUR: Gavin Bailey, Shelby Chandler, Abigail Clarke, Joseph Hall, Kaylie Hoge, Genesis Lyons, William McElhenney, Alana McMullan, William Myers, Christopher Phillips, and Hunter Walker

HICKORY: Amanda Armstrong, Rhianna Gentry, Josie Hurst, Garrett Mills, Britney Patton, and Sarah Sanders

LAKE: Justice Battle, William Chambers, Olivia Clay, and Jordan McLemore

LAWRENCE: Mckenzie Crosby, Erika Smiley, and Alex Stewart

LITTLE ROCK: Garret Nelson, Erica Williams, and Sarah Wright

NEWTON: Kayla Baucum, Karli Blackledge, Christopher Cook, Alexis Gaines, Madison Jay, Brandi Jordan, Shonne Lewis, A’miracle May, Knysheiauhna Nichols, and Ciara Patterson

SEBASTOPOL: Matthew Hancock, Carrie McDill, Haven Moorehead, and Branson Parker

UNION: Lauren Baysinger, Lauren Bounds, Chloe Chapman, Zacharie Collins, Ashley Crawford, Randy Cumberland, Keari Donald, Abigail Horne, Tray Jones, Macy Lott, Zane McElhenney, Shania Moore, Abbie Newell, Viet Nguyen, Richmond Robinson, William Skinner, Carly Smith, Taylor Smith, and Morgan Williams

WALNUT GROVE Alivia Bobo, Andreana Morales, and Halley Williamson

Honorable Mention

The following full-time students were named to the Honorable Mention List and earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade point average:

CHUNKY: Cheyenne Brown

COLLINSVILLE: William McElhenney

CONEHATTA: Tracie Carr, Michael Harper, Cynthia Hickman, Destiny Jenkins, Brison LaSarge, Kaitlyn Morris, Hannah Sam, and Gina Watkins

DECATUR: Logan Barrett, Brooke Caraway, Peyton Chaney, Tanner Cochran, Clay Cooley, Toby Garrison, Mitcham Gentry, Grace Goss, Joel Hill, Gillian Hitt, Kirsten Loper, Ashton Massey, Matthew Moore, Blade Ramey, Jewelliann Smith, Brittany Thomas, and James Wall

HICKORY: Tiara Dawkins, Dillon Majure, Joshua Mott, Braxton Rose, and Jailyn Strebeck

LAKE: Blair Anderson, Angela Boyd, Trishona Brown, Jada Jones, Anna Seale, and Matthew Sorey

LAWRENCE: Hubert Blasingame and Sharanda Lee

LITTLE ROCK: Kaitlyn Goforth

NEWTON: Tyler Bedford, Megan Boulton, JeMariaus Ford, Lexie Gibson, Larcenyer Hester, Percy Hester, Keenan McDonald, Audrey Pugh, Manasseh Robinson, and Breuna Townsend

SEBASTOPOL: Keyton Bennett, Bryce Callie Lott, Ethan Tharp, and Anna Wright

UNION: Tony Anthony, Nathan Bryan, Delora Cannette, Madison George, Trace Hathorn, Jacolby Jenkins, Glenda Ladd, Acie Leach, Tabatha Mcgee, Destiny Moore, Devin Nelson, Maloree Rigdon, Cameron Sones, Austin Stamper, and Katie Wolverton

WALNUT GROVE: Malachi Beasley, Logan Humphries, Kelly Lawshe, Jaquavan Lewis, Jenna McPhail, DeMekeia Odom, Samantha Olmedo, Katherine Perry, Alliah Summers, Connor Thrash, and Javarous Wilder