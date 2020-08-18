Bob Douglas, State Farm agent, and State Farm together distributed gift certificates to all of Newton County’s law enforcement agencies. The gift certificates can be redeemed at local restaurants here in Newton County to keep the good going. Douglas said he appreciates what these men and women do every day for our cities and county. Pictured are, from left, Mark Spence-Hickory Chief, Joedy Pennington-Newton County Sheriff, Bob Douglas-State Farm Agent, Randy Patrick-Newton Chief, Kris Hollingsworth-Newton Co Deputy, Clay Garvin-Decatur Chief, and Ben Kelly-Newton Co Deputy. Not pictured was Billy Pat Walker-Union Chief.