Newton County Appeal hosts Friday the 13th special

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 5:31pm

The Newton County Appeal will have a one-day speeial on the Friday the 13th holiday.

Annual subscription rates will be reduced to $13 for in-county or digital subscriptions for September 13 only. Out-of-County subscriptions will be reduced to $23.

You may sign up online using the coupon code "LUCKY" by CLICKING HERE or call our offices at 601-774-9433 or 601-683-7810 until 5 p.m. tomorrow. Online subscriptions can be purchased now until midnight tomorrow.

If you have questions, call us at 601-774-9433, email bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com or text 769-222-3773.

