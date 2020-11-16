The Newton County School District announced Monday afternoon that it will have virtual classes beginning Wednesday through Friday.
In a message sent from the district at 5 p.m. today, the district released the following statement:
From the office of Superintendent J.O. Amis:
In order for everyone to plan accordingly, and in response to the rise of COVID cases, Newton County Schools will transition to Virtual Learning beginning Wednesday, November 18th and continuing through Friday, November 20th, 2020. This will include Pre-K-12th grades.
Newton County Schools will observe Thanksgiving Break from Monday, November 23rd-Friday, November 27th, 2020.
Our goal is to return safely on Monday, November 30th, 2020.
Staying Safe Together