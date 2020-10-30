The City of Newton will not have trick-or-treating for the 2020 fall season, but the Newton Chamber of Commerce will have its drive-through trick-or-treating event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

However, children in Decatur and Union can continue with their trick-or-treating plans.

At its board meeting Oct. 6, the Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen canceled trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Churches or other organizations in the city can still have their events.

Newton Chamber Director Nena Hammond said they will be observing COVID-19 protocols at their event, which will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. in the historic depot parking lot.

"Everyone handing out bags will have on a mask and gloves," Hammond said.

The City of Union will have trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Town of Decatur did not ban trick-or-treating but did not set a specific time for trick-or-treating.