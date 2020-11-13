This Friday the 13th is your lucky day for anyone who has been considering a subscription to The Newton County. Beginning Nov. 13, newspaper subscriptions are going to be 77 percent off newsstand price all day long.

That’s right, for one day only new, in-county subscriptions will be on sale for only $13 for 13 months. That is the best deal ever on subscriptions, a whopping 77 percent off the newsstand price for a full year of Newton County news, sports and information.

For $13, new or inactive subscribers get 13 months of the print edition of Newton County’s award-winning newspaper delivered to their mailbox, plus complimentary 24/7/365 access to the many features of The Appeal’ website at www.newtoncountyappeal.com which includes links to statewide news events.

To take advantage of this special offer, visit the website at www.newtoncountyappeal.com/friday13 and sign up there. You can also stop by the newspaper office at 105 Main St. in Union or 124 N. Main St. in Newton, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on November 13 or call 601-774-9433 or 601-683-7810 to pay with a credit card or debit card. Or if you like, there is an order form in this week's paper. Fill it out and mail it back with your check or credit card information, postmarked no later than Friday, November 13 and we’ll get you signed up that way. To make it even easier click HERE and sign up right now.

Offer valid until midnight Sunday.