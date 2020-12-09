Mississippi Secretary of State Lynn Fitch has issued a statement supporting a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, against Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan over the 2020 election.

The suit is asking the Supreme Court to throw out those results. Joe Biden narrowly defeated Donald Trump in those four states.

Fitch said the following in her statement of support:

"The integrity of our elections is paramount to our Republic. The people of Mississippi must have confidence that their votes are not diminished by fraud. "Since taking office earlier this year, I have gone to court to defend the integrity of our own elections against outside groups seeking to use the pandemic as an excuse to re-write the laws passed by our duly elected legislators. I have also joined my colleagues from other states to defend the fundamental principle that courts do not write election laws; they interpret them. When courts seek to do otherwise, they violate the separation of powers that is critical to our democracy. "And, today, I have joined my colleagues in supporting Texas’ efforts to ensure that our elections are free and fair. Voter fraud elsewhere dilutes the votes of Mississippians and it makes a mockery of the very foundation of our government. I am proud to defend the votes of the people of Mississippi and will continue to fight for their rights."

Read the full statement: CLICK HERE