The Newton Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to enact a mandatory face covering order at its regular meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The mask order will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and will continue until further notice. Under the mandate, citizens will have to wear a mask before entering a business using the policy, "no mask, no entry." Residents must also wear a mask when out in public areas. Employees of any business must use a mask when interacting with the public.
City attorney Brian Mayo said Tuesday that the order did not include provisions for mask wearing while exercising or place any restrictions on wearing a mask "in your own backyard." The order does not have any restrictions related to churches or religious gatherings other than "wear a mask," Mayo said Wednesday.
Here is the text of the resolution passed last night:
RESOLUTION INSTITUTING MASK MANDATE WITHIN THE CITY OF NEWTON
WHEREAS, the City of Newton has previously declared a State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic; and
WHEREAS, there is presently a national and state emergency concerning the COVID-19 virus pandemic; and
WHEREAS, the City of Newton has a concern for the safety and welfare of its citizens and employees.
IT IS THEREFORE RESOLVED BY THE MAYOR AND BOARD OF ALDERPERSONS OF THE CITY OF NEWTON, MISSISSIPPI that there is a MANDATORY FACE MASK MANDATE instituted for the City of Newton beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, as follows:
1. All businesses shall require its customers to wear a mask before entrance onto its premises. The policy is no mask, no entry. This mandate applies to all places of business.
2. All citizens of the City of Newton who are out and amongst the public must wear a mask for the protection of themselves, the public welfare, loved ones and the health of others.
3. Any and all employees of a business must wear a mask when interacting with the public.
4. This Mandate shall be effective as of Friday, December 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. and shall remain in full force and effect until modified, amended, rescinded, superseded or terminated due the expiration of the existing civil emergency.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that a true copy of this Resolution be spread upon the permanent records of this Board and that a true copy be presented to the press for dissemination to the public.
RESOLVED, this the 1st day of December, 2020.
CITY OF NEWTON, MISSISSIPPI