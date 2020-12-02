The Newton Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to enact a mandatory face covering order at its regular meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The mask order will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and will continue until further notice. Under the mandate, citizens will have to wear a mask before entering a business using the policy, "no mask, no entry." Residents must also wear a mask when out in public areas. Employees of any business must use a mask when interacting with the public.

City attorney Brian Mayo said Tuesday that the order did not include provisions for mask wearing while exercising or place any restrictions on wearing a mask "in your own backyard." The order does not have any restrictions related to churches or religious gatherings other than "wear a mask," Mayo said Wednesday.

Here is the text of the resolution passed last night: