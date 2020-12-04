The Newton Fire and Police Departments are challenging each other to see who can collect the most toys during a toy drive this December.

Fire Chief J.C. “Jay” Collins said they have seen the need every day on the job when they respond to calls.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said that this is an opportunity to for the community to help solve another problem in our community.

Donation boxes will be available at the Police Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while donations can also be dropped off at the Newton Fire Department 24/7. The drive will continue until Dec. 19.

In addition to those drop-offs, several other businesses will be assisting them with donation boxes. One in particular is the Newton Dollar General. Store manager Aubrey Hamrick said they will have boxes for both the police and fire departments. And she is asking their shoppers to contribute to the drive.

