Andy Ogletree was named the grand marshal of the parade. However, he was unable to attend. So the Ogletree family placed a cutout of him to ride in the parade.

Nancy Moore, the Union Citizen of Honor, rides in the Christmas Parade.

The Union High School band marches in the parade on Saturday. Photos by Brent Maze and Caroline Phillips/The Appeal

Robinson Family Dental won first for the Christmas Parade on Saturday. Quinn’s Family Pharmacy came in second, followed by Performance Therapy.

Christmas trees light up the night in Newton and Union during their respective tree lighting ceremonies.