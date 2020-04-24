PHOTO: Vandals strike at Lawrence Community Club

The old school house in Lawrence, which houses the Lawrence Community Club, was struck by vandals, causing damage to the doors, windows, the kitchen area and building. Anyone with information about the incident that occurred between March 3-24 is asked to call Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401. Volunteers also said donations can be made to help with repairs from the damage and the restoration of the school house. Club members typically meet monthly, and the building is available for rentals.