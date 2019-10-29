General election set for Tuesday

Registered voters throughout Newton County are encouraged to head to their assigned polling place next Tuesday to cast their votes in the 2019 General Election.

The general election will decide candidates for state and local offices, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, state Senate and House of Representatives, sheriff, justice court judge, county supervisor and numerous other state and local offices.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, to allow voters to cast their ballots using the county’s paper ballot machines. Voters are reminded to double check their ballots to make sure selections have been made on both front and back pages and all bubbles are fully filled in.

Residents with questions or concerns about the general election, where to vote or how to use the paper ballots can call the Newton County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 601-635-2367 or visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s voter website, sos.ms.gov/vote.

To view a sample ballot for the Nov. 5 General Election, click HERE.