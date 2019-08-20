Runoff set for Aug. 27

Newton County voters will head back to the polls Tuesday to vote in the primary election runoff for local and state candidates.

On the Republican ballot, Justin K. Chaney and George “Butch” Meaders will vie for Justice Court Judge District 2. Both candidates performed well in the primary election, with 1,019 and 867 votes respectively, but neither secured the 51 percent needed to avoid a runoff.

Republican voters will also make their choice in several highly contested state races. In the gubernatorial race, former lt. gov. Tate Reeves will have a showdown with former Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller. Both candidates have been campaigning fiercely since the Aug. 6 primary and hoping voters will choose them to take on Democratic candidate Jim Hood in November’s general election.

Additionally, voters will choose between Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggart as the Republican nominee for Attorney General. Fitch received 44.3 percent of the vote in the primary election but was unable to garner enough support from voters to avoid facing Taggart in the runoff.

On the Democrat ballot, two candidates for the Public Service Commission Central District seat, Dorothy ‘Dot’ Benford and De’Keither A. Stamps, will compete to be their party’s nominee. The winner of the runoff will go on to face Republican nominee Brent Bailey, who beat his opponent, Nic Lott, in the primary.

Although voters may want to vote in all races, Mississippi law does not allow voters to switch parties for runoff elections, referred to as crossover voting. Those who choose the Democrat ballot in the primary election will not be able to vote in Republican races, and Republican voters in the primary will not be able to receive a Democrat ballot.

Polls will be open from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. for residents to cast their votes. Votes will again be counted using a paper ballot system on the county’s new voting machines.