A Newton County man is in jail facing multiple charges for drugs and dog stealing.

Sterling Walker, 40, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 15, and charged with felony dog stealing, felony possession of methamphetamine, domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

