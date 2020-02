A Chunky man is facing a hefty fine for violating state hunting laws.

Dustin Keith Alsup, 23, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. January 26 by Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks conservation officers and charged with head lighting deer and not having a hunting license.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription.

LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password,