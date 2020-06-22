Newton County Board of Supervisors June 18, 2020 Meeting
By VIDEO BY PARIS PAYNE
,
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 4:37pm
Sports
STARKVILLE — As a third Diamond Dawg went off the board at the start the second round, the... READ MORE
Obituaries
Mrs. Eunice Ezelle Tucker Wahl, 96, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Friday afternoon,... READ MORE
Social
In verses 6-8, the Lord directed us to focus on men, their power and righteousness. He wants us to... READ MORE
Opinion:
While it seems like there has been a food shortage over the last few months since the coronavirus... READ MORE
Weddings
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hollingsworth of Lake, Mississippi, announce the engagement and approaching... READ MORE