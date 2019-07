East Central Community College recognized 57 graduates of its High School Equivalency program last Tuesday in Vickers Auditorium on the Decatur Campus. Of the 57 graduates, 30 attended the commencement exercises, which featured live music from Louisville-based gospel group “Predestined” and a keynote address from Maj. Gen.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.