JACKSON– Newton County residents will have an additional site for Covid-19 testing Tuesday through the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health’s mobile testing initiative.

A screening site will be set up 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Facility Building, 177 Choctaw Circle, Conehatta. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Residents of Hinds, Covington, Lafayette, Noxubee and Leake counties and surrounding communities can be tested also for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Monroe, Marshall, Walthall, Lee, Choctaw, Sunflower, Copiah, Marshall, Kemper, Madison, Jones and Winston counties and next week in, Neshoba and Pike counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites are being revised effective Monday, July 13. The new hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Testing scheduled for Saturday, July 11, is noon-4 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, July 14:

• Newton County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Facility Building, 177 Choctaw Circle, Conehatta

• Hinds County: Terry Community Center, 104 Madison St., Terry

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, July 15:

• Covington County: Covington County Multipurpose Building, 68 Collins Industrial Park Drive, Collins

• Lafayette County: Lafayette County Arena, 70 F.D. Buddy E. Parkway, Oxford

The newest testing sites for Thursday, July 16:

• Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

• Leake County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road, Carthage (Red Water)

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, July 11:

• Jones County: Shady Grove Community Center, 4524 Highway 15 North, Laurel

• Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Ave., Louisville

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, July 13:

• Neshoba County: Tucker Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) Site at the Tucker Facility Building, 127 Tucker Facility Road, Philadelphia

• Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.