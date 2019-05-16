County EMA offers free smoke alarms

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Thu, 05/16/2019 - 1:08pm

Newton County Emergency Management Agency is offering free smoke alarms to residents to help increase fire safety and reduce the number of fire deaths in Mississippi.

Brian Taylor, EMA director for Newton County, said Mississippi had 80 fire deaths in 2018, and working smoke alarms can go a long way to prevent loss of life.

“Smoke alarms can save lives and reduce the fire deaths in our state,” he said.

Taylor said the county has received around 300 smoke alarms through a grant from the state Fire Marshall’s Office and are offering the alarms to all residents who need one.

“If you do not have a smoke alarm in your home, please contact the Newton County Emergency Management Office or your local fire department, and we will get you one free of charge,” Taylor said via email.

Residents can request a smoke alarm by calling 601-635-4301, email btaylor@newtoncountyms.net or stop by the Newton County E911 office in the Newton County Courthouse.

