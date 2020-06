The unemployment rate in Newton County has spiked by 8 percent in the past month. Although the numbers look intimidating, officials believe that it may not be as bad as it seems.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.