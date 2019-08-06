Paying tribute to lynching victims: Families shed light on 1908 incident of freedmen’s deaths

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Tue, 08/06/2019 - 2:36pm

On Oct. 10, 1908, a mob of angry, white residents captured and killed three African American men near Good Hope Church Road, south of Hickory. Dee Dawkins, Frank Johnson and William Fielder were associates of Shep Jones, a black man accused of killing a wealthy white resident. Dawkins and Johnson were discovered along the road, shot to death.

 

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription.
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, LOGIN HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.

Obituaries

LaSonja Denise Smith
Funeral services for LaSonja Denise Smith were held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Greater... READ MORE
Bertha Lee Robinson-Christian
Eric Ramon Hillie
Jadarious Lashawn Tillman
Clifton Rush
Nemus McElhenny

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.