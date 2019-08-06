Paying tribute to lynching victims: Families shed light on 1908 incident of freedmen’s deaths

On Oct. 10, 1908, a mob of angry, white residents captured and killed three African American men near Good Hope Church Road, south of Hickory. Dee Dawkins, Frank Johnson and William Fielder were associates of Shep Jones, a black man accused of killing a wealthy white resident. Dawkins and Johnson were discovered along the road, shot to death.

