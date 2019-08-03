VIDEO: Soil Collection Project remembers Newton County lynching victims

VIDEO: Soil Collection Project remembers Newton County lynching victimsBy THOMAS HOWARD,
Sat, 08/03/2019 - 4:57pm
Descendants of Dee Dawkins, Frank Johnson and William Fielder, three African-American men lynched by a mob of angry white residents in Newton County, Mississippi, Oct. 10, 1908, remembered and honored their ancestors in a soil collection ceremony at the site of the murders Saturday, August 3.
The collected soil will be housed at the Equal Justice Initiative Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.