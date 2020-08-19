If anyone has lived in Newton for a while, there’s a good chance they knew Randy Cuchens.

He may not have been the most prominent person to live in Newton County, but you would be hard-pressed to find a person who had a bigger impact on the area, especially Newton.

Casie Page said he “hit the jackpot of all neighbors” in the Cuchens. Page said Cuchens always had the right words to say, and four words put him at ease when they moved to Newton.

“I have two daughters,” Page told the crowd Saturday at Newton First Baptist Church drawing a laugh. “I immediately felt better.”

From that day forward, Cuchens invited Page’s family to be part of the family, and Casie said they felt that way. While Cuchens will be remembered for his singing, Page said that it was his presence that mattered most.

“He was always there,” Page said. “He was here at the church. He was there at our schools, at our sporting events. He was at our weddings. He was standing there when our daughter was born. He was everywhere.”

Cuchens, 65, died Aug. 11 surrounded by his daughters and their families.

Although not a native of the county, Cuchens impacted the community in ways that go far beyond his role as the minister of music and senior adults at Newton’s First Baptist Church. He has served in many community roles from being a part of the Newton Chamber of Commerce and civic organizations to being involved with the Newton Municipal School District, serving many years as public address announcer for sporting events.

Earlier this year, Cuchens celebrated his 35th anniversary with the church and community. His first Sunday was Feb. 24, 1985.

“We felt like this was where God wanted us to be,” Cuchens said in a previous Appeal story.

Cuchens and his late wife, Susan, were natives of Valparaiso, Fla. From an early age, Cuchens knew exactly what his call was. Although his call centered around music, he knew that it would be much more than a call to sing and make music.

“At 8 years old, I was attending a church camp at Panama City Beach when I heard God call me to be a minister of music,” Cuchens said for a story in the Appeal’s Profile edition. “I didn’t know exactly what the ramifications of that was going to be at the time or even what that meant, but I knew that’s what God called me to be. I never wavered on that. So that allowed me to know how my life was going to go. And one thing I knew is that I would have to work with all different kinds of people.”

Randy Cuchens smiles for photo with Bruce Ware when Ware announced his scholarship program at NHS. | Brent Maze

Bruce Ware, a Newton High graduate, said Cuchens was the epitome of service, caring and putting the scripture into practice. When Ware was applying for scholarship to help him attend Ole Miss, he needed someone to read over his essay. The person he called to help him proof the essay was Cuchens.

When Ware put in the 5 1/4-inch floppy disk into the computer, the two worked together and put together a great essay.

“The product that we started with vs. what we produced with was just incredible. This was a presentation that the University of Mississippi couldn’t say no to,” Ware said. “The Godly traits that I picked up from Bro. Randy can be summed up in James where it says, ‘Pure and faultless religion is to care of the widows and orphans.’ Over the last 30 years, I’m hard-pressed to find any unwholesome talk that came out of Bro. Randy’s mouth.”

While Cuchens had an impact on the community, he said he felt the community impacted him just as much.

“I know we are ministers, and we have an impact on others. But I know that everyone who we have ministered to have also made a huge impact on us. We have been blessed,” Cuchens said.

But even as the community has changed, Cuchens’ commitment to his church, Newton and Newton County has never changed. Being a minister at the church has allowed him an opportunity to meet and become friends with a wide network of people in town.

“I’ve always felt like our ministry includes reaching out to the whole community,” Cuchens said. “I have always tried to be part of the life of the community. I’ve met so many people that have become great friends who don’t come to First Baptist. I believe Holy Spirit will put anyone I’m supposed to get to know in my path. I have pursued that wholeheartedly and trust that God is leading me to where I need to be. It has allowed me to be a part of so many lives in our community.”

When asked If one song could describe to his life and ministry, it would be “My Tribute” from Andrae Crouch.

“How could I say thanks for the things You have done for me?” Cuchens said quoting the song.

His favorite verse is, “Trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all of your ways, acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)