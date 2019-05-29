NCES 3rd graders tackle reading

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 05/29/2019 - 9:08am

Students in Newton County’s three public school districts sat down last month to take the third-grade reading assessment to prove their merit and pass on to fourth grade.

 

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription.
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, LOGIN HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.

Sports

ECCC announces 2019 football schedule

For the first time since the 2016 season, the East Central Community College football team will... READ MORE

Obituaries

Rebecca D. Flowers

Funeral Services for Rebecca D. Flowers were held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at St. John.

Weddings

Tingle, Coleman to wed March 16

Ms. Katrina Tingle announces the engagement of her daughter Asia Tingle to Lakendrick Coleman,... READ MORE

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.