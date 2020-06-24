Appeal files ethics complaint against City of Newton

On behalf of the citizens of Newton, The Newton County Appeal filed a complaint with the Mississippi Ethics Commission against the City of Newton Monday for alleged violations of the Open Meetings Act.

In its June 16 meeting, the Newton Board of Aldermen entered into executive session for unspecified “personnel issues.” In that session, the board voted to raise its capital improvement fee by $5, from $3.05 to $8.05, to prevent a shortfall in the city budget.

“It was either pass an increase or have a reduction in force. Currently, we have a shortfall in the city budget due to the debt service payments on the capital improvement project for street paving. The city is using money out of the general fund to help pay off debt service on that project. We still have five more years of payments on that debt service. So, we are passing that along to customers who drive these roads every day,” Mayor Murray Weems told the Appeal.

Although The Newton County Appeal understands the need to maintain a fiscally sound budget, the Newton Board of Aldermen’s action while in executive session demonstrates a lack of transparency and a potential violation of the Mississippi Open Meetings Act.

In the complaint filed with the Mississippi Ethics Commission, Publisher Brent Maze said the Open Meetings Act does not allow the board to pass utility increases in executive session.

“While the board is allowed to go into executive session to discuss employees that could be terminated due to a line item, it does not appear like specific employees by name were discussed. Even though the board is allowed to discuss line items that could affect specific employees in closed session, I do not believe that allows the board to pass a utility bill increase in executive session,” Maze said in the complaint.

“The Open Meeting Act states, ‘All other budget items shall be considered in open meetings and final budgetary adoption shall not be taken in executive session.’ The public should have been entitled to hear the majority of this discussion in open session.”

In a statement sent Friday via email, Mayor Weems said it was not the intention of the board to violate the Open Meetings Act. He said the issue was discussed in executive session due to the potential need to reduce city personnel.

“The board was not attempting to circumvent the open meetings act and only took up the issue in executive session to discuss having to potentially rescue personnel from one or more city departments due to a fiscal shortfall caused by not having sufficient funds to service the existing city debt,” Weems said.

Under state law, the Ethics Commission will forward a copy of the complaint to the City of Newton, which will have 14 days to respond. After the 14-day period, the Ethics Commission will decide to dismiss the complaint or schedule a hearing.

A copy of The Newton County Appeal's ethics complaint can be found HERE.