Newton schools announce 2020 retirees

Kay Killens, NES Principal, retires with 38 years in education with 27 of those being at Newton Elementary. While at NES, she served as teacher, Instructional Facilitator, Assistant Principal, and Principal. During Ms. Killens’ career, she was named Senator Gene Taylor’s 5th Congressional District Teacher of the Year, Newton Municipal School District’s Administrator of the Year, and served on the Mississippi Department of Education’s Principal’s Advisory Board. Ms. Killens’ was also selected as the 2017 inaugural inductee in to the Meridian Home and Style Magazine and Anderson Regional Health System’s Women of Heart recognition for exceptional leadership, advocacy, and passion in community service.

Lisa Brookins Mercer, English Teacher, retires with over 20 years in education. Her teaching career began in Florida after being a social case manager for 16 years.

Jeannette Spencer, 4th Grade Teacher, retires with 30 total years in education, 24 of those years with NES. During Mrs. Spencer’s career, she served as special education teacher, general education teacher, and was recognized as Teacher of the Year.

Essitee Thompson, Maintenance/Custodial Services, retires with 11.5 years in education.

Debby Walker, 2nd Grade Teacher, retires with 15 total years of experience in education with 14 of these at NES. Mrs. Walker served as general education teacher and special education support staff during her career.

Johnny Walker, 4th Grade Math Teacher, retires with 24 total years in education, 14 of these at NES. Throughout his career, Mr. Walker has served as a special education teacher, general education teacher, and bus driver.