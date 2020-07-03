Newton welcomes new administrators

Newton Municipal School District welcomes Mrs. Belinda McCune, left, as the Newton Elementary School Principal. Mrs. McCune comes to NMSD from the Scott County School District where she gained valuable experience as an educator and administrator. Throughout the years, she served as a teacher and lead teacher/assistant principal. Mrs. McCune is incredibly grateful and excited to be the new principal at Newton Elementary School. She is dedicated to building a strong academic program and the Newton Municipal School District is elated to have her join the Tiger Nation!

Newton Municipal School District is proud to announce Ms. Jackie McFarland, right, as the N. H. Pilate Middle School Principal. Ms. McFarland has over twenty years in education with experience at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. She has served as a teacher assistant, elementary teacher, lead teacher, assistant principal, and principal. Ms. McFarland is humbled and excited to join the Tiger Team and the Newton Municipal School District eagerly welcomes her!