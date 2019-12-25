Santa gets extra help from Newton students

Newton Elementary School students made a special trip to the North Pole last week to help Santa out with some last-minute cheer. Beginning on Wednesday, Newton Career Center welcomed head start, kindergarten and elementary students to Santa’s Workshop, where they could make ornaments, hear stories, dance with snowmen and eat Christmas treats.

The event wrapped up with the final class leaving the shop Friday morning. It included all five programs — teacher academy with Chafony Poole, allied health with LaShaye Boyette, culinary arts with Venita Wash, electrical and construction with Tim Richardson and early childhood education with Carolyn Taylor.

The career center director is Kevin Carter.