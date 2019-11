Students at Newton Elementary School last week were treated to shiny signs, posters and bright red cases that accompany the Scholastic Book Fair to schools across the country. Throughout the week, students and parents were given the opportunity to stop by the fair, browse the books and help the school district raise funds for the library.

