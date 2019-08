Newton La-Z-Boy will relocate its Leather Cutting and Sewing division to Mexico by the end of the year, Daniel Simoneau, general manager for La-Z-Boy’s Newton operations, said Monday. The move will impact 105 employees at the company’s Newton location.

